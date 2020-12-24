Bossip Video

The guys are back!

Soul For Real is back and spreading holiday cheer with a new video for silky smooth “Silent Night” cover that will give you the warmest fuzzies just in time for Christmas.

The video guest stars Issac Ryan Brown who you may recognize from hit Disney Channel series “Raven’s Home.”

Comprised of brothers Choc, KD, Bri and Jase, the unforgettable quartet is best known for its platinum and gold-certified singles from the mid-1990s, “Candy Rain” and “Every Little Thing I Do,” as well as the hit “If You Want It” from their platinum-selling debut album “Candy Rain.”

Formed in 1992, Soul For Real signed with Uptown Records and released their debut album under the production of the legendary Heavy D.

The title single from the project hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs and peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 Chart.

After touring and the success of their debut album, the group began working on a sophomore album “For Life” produced by Sean Combs. They continued to see success over the years and have released multiple albums and singles. Most recently, “Love On Me” earlier in 2020.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the group being in the music industry which is noteworthy considering all they’ve been through over the years and the many challenges that often led them to consider walking away from the group and turning to independent endeavors.

“We’re bringing back the classiness of the themes and images that come with this kind of music,” Brian said. “We’re trying to raise the bar from grunge and the complete disregard for respect that is often associated with Hip Hop and R&B. We were a breath of fresh air in ’95 when we came out, bringing a new sound. We’re doing the same thing now. We want to let people know it’s OK to have chivalry, to be respectful to women and men. It’s OK to have respect for every single person. Everyone deserves love and respect.”

Stream “Silent Night” here and be on the lookout for new music from the guys in 2021.