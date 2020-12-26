Hopefully, you had a MURRY CHRIMMUH!

Christmas 2020 was a cheerful celebration of togetherness and resilience after months of a never-ending pandemic that tried (and failed) to steal our joy this holiday season.

Many people couldn’t physically see their families this year but at least we had Twitter and the Queen of Christmasness Mariah Carey who recently celebrated the premiere of her ‘Magical Christmas Special’ that debuted globally on December 4, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Featured in the special is an all-star lineup headlined by Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris.

There are also extra special appearances made by Carey’s twins with Nick Cannon, Moroccan and Monroe.

The special tells the story of a holiday cheer crisis at the North Pole that’s (of course) solved by the great Mezzo-Soprano songstress herself. What follows is described as a “holiday spectacular to make the world merry” with dancing, animation and musical performances.

One such performance is an iconic holiday video featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson helping the X-Mas Queen belt out a remix of her hit “Oh Santa!”

The Lambs are already dubbing the music video that features the sonic boom baddies in Santa’s workshop, a classic, especially since Ariana and Mariah, harmonized together.

In addition to the video, the single and soundtrack are currently available on Apple Music for your listening pleasure.

The companion soundtrack to the Special is full of brand new interpretations featuring Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri, in addition to a new version of “Sleigh Ride.” The soundtrack is available on all streaming platforms.

How was your Christmas this year? Did you get everything you wanted? Tell us down below and peep the absolute funniest tweets/memes from Christmas 2020.