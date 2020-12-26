Must be niiiice

Celebs didn’t let a lil pandemic stop them from blowing thousands of dollars on extravagant gifts that lit up Instagram feeds on the least Christmas-y Christmas in recent memory.

Yesterday’s very lavish Dripmas comes just days after a series of spectacular themed parties for Offset, Mulatto and Lil Baby who celebrated his 26th birthday opening an astounding array of gifts that included cash from NBA superstar James Harden, a rare $200K Richard Mille timepiece and $300K Bentley from QC CEO Pee Thomas that trended on social media.

The extra icy “Yes Indeed” rapper added the Godly jewels to his massive collection fit for a king who amassed billions of streams in 2020 along with countless award nominations, celebrity mentions, and collabs in the biggest year of his career.

He also proved that he gives amazing gifts that included a custom Pink jeep for his baby mama boo Jayda, Birkins bags and opulent jewelry that raised the bar for celebs who blew zillions on gifts this year.

You may remember $100 million Timberwolf Karl-Anthony Towns lacing Jordyn Woods with 2 Birkins AND a bedazzled Chanel bag AND a Jordan jersey signed by Michael Jordan himself to commemorate her 23rd birthday.

There was also Ari Fletcher gifting her Rapper boo MoneyBagg Yo with a fully-loaded 2020 Maybach for his birthday.

“Christmas came early and right on f*cking time! I ❤️ couldn’t ask for a better Christmas,” she captioned on a video showing a spectacular collection of luxury gifts.

Which cash-blowing celeb won Christmas 2020? Come back and tell us down below when you’re done looking at the most extravagant gifts of the year on the flip.