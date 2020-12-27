Swoon cinema

Everyone’s swooning over dreamy Romance Drama “Sylvie’s Love” that delivers everything you’ve ever wanted from a romantic Black film without the trauma or tired tropes that plague the promising genre.

In the stunning period piece, “Sylvie” (Tessa Thompson) has a summer romance with a saxophonist named Robert (Kerry Washington’s husband Nnamdi Asomugha) who takes a summer job at her father’s record store in Harlem.

When they reconnect years later, they discover that their feelings for each other have not faded with the years.

Here’s the trailer if you haven’t already swooned over it already:

With Oscar-worthy writing, direction and costume design, “Sylvie’s Love” shines as one of 2020’s best films currently melting social media into heart eye goo.

“I wanted to make a classic love story, said Tessa Thompson in an interview with Screenrant. We don’t get to do that very often, in general, because we don’t make as many love stories anymore in Hollywood – and certainly ones that center two black people are few and far between. Unlike Sylvie, I’m a geek in terms of television and media. I think that the stories that we tell have the ability not to just reflect culture, but create it. I’m newly becoming a television producer myself, so it’s exciting. It feels like life imitating art. And I really wanted to work with Nnamdi so much, because he’s super talented, and I knew that when he approached me with this. It was kind of a no-brainer for me. I love making independent film too. It’s a thing that really matters to me.”

Have you streamed "Sylvie's Love" yet?