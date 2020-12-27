‘Tis the season!

Back at it again with a special holiday collection of tidday meats and treats to get you through the last few days of 2020 dominated by extravagant celebrity gifts, hilarious Twitter shenanigans, Iggy Azalea shots at baby daddy Playboi Carti, swoons over “Sylvie’s Love,” endless buzz over the RHOP reunion and growing stress over the lack of stimulus cash in our accounts.

Another week, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with OG hot girl Melyssa Ford making her debut in the series with a festive holiday thirst trap proving that she still got it.

You may remember the Hot Girl Hall of Famer clapping back at Alexis Skyy who claimed to have paved the way for the Fashion Novettes.

“Paved the way???? Ppl need a history lesson. But you know what? Lol lemme just chill over her with my greenery in my convalescent home,” Ford captioned in the video.

At this point, 5 days before 2021, we’re all attempting to protect our peace, stay positive, make realistic goals for the new year, prepare to face another several months that might feel like the last several months and keep getting to the bag despite the surging pandemic.

This week’s compilation also features some of our faves like Yung Miami, Dream Doll and Draya Michele delivering heat along with Yasmine Lopez and Ari giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Bernice Burgos, Ana Montana and Kash Doll so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy some Thanksgiving meats and treats on the flip.