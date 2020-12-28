Bossip Video

Savannah James issues a warning to bloggers putting her son Bronny in the middle of their clickbait titles and stories.

Larsa Pippen has been in the eye of the gossip blogs for a few weeks now with speculation about her involvement with Malik Beasley. Now, she’s in the middle of a new report, but for once, it’s pretty clear she has nothing to do with this made-up story.

While everyone should have been enjoying their Christmas, a few blogs decided to run a story claiming Savannah and LeBron James’ son, Bronny, had been in Larsa’s DMs. All of this stemmed from the fact he liked one of her pictures on Instagram, with no other evidence to support these rumors. The thing the blogs forgot here is the fact that Bronny is good friends with Larsa’s son, so all the families involved actually know each other.

Even random fans on social media knew Bronny liking her picture was harmless and predicted that when Savannah and LeBron caught wind of the stories, it wouldn’t be pretty. Larsa was the first to speak up and clear her name, letting the world know to leave her out of it.

Larsa also took the time to defend herself against other reports of her love life before she let it be known she will sue the spreaders of the fake story–As she should when it involves innocent kids being thrown into a media frenzy.

Larsa’s response would just be the start of the backlash. As soon as Savannah caught wind of her son being in the middle of anyone’s rumors, she addressed it immediately via Instagram. She made it clear Bronny is a minor and her son and isn’t a celebrity and he should be left alone.

To make matters worse for the opposition, LeBron came with a swift repost on Instagram telling everyone “good luck” dealing with Savannah.

“Uh-Oh ya’ll f***ed with the wrong one now!” wrote the NBA champion on his Insta-Stories. “Good luck. It won’t be cute!” he added.

What do YOU think about Savannah James seemingly hinting at taking legal action to defend her son?