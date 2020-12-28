Bossip Video

“Hold On” to your love y’all…

BOSSIP is excited to announce that En Vogue will be performing on this year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” special from the Hollywood Party on the show, which airs Thursday, December 31, 2020 beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

This year marks the 49th anniversary of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” America’s most-watched annual New Year’s tradition which celebrates the year’s very best in music. The show sets the stage to ring in the new year with more than five and a half hours of dynamic performances airing until 2 AM ET and gives viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe.

ABC also announced that New Orleans Bounce Queen Big Freedia will be joining the coveted New Years’ show as a host this year. The rapper will give viewers at home a look into her Big Easy roots as well as the city’s colorful art scene. Fellow New Orleans native PJ Morton will also join for a special performance of “Auld Lang Syne,” a timeless New Years classic.

The mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell, expressed her excitement of the big news.

“We are beyond excited that Big Freedia and PJ Morton, two of New Orleans’ brightest musical lights, will be shining for our city and before the entire world as we ring in the new year,” Cantrell said in a statement. “Even though we won’t be watching this performance in person, we will be watching from the safety of our homes as ‘Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021′ rings in the new year with that special New Orleans flavor.”

Ryan Seacrest returns for his 16th year as host, and will be joined by Lucy Hale and Billy Porter in Times Square. Ciara will once again oversee the Los Angeles festivities, returning to the show for her fourth year. As previously announced, Jennifer Lopez will headline from Times Square, performing minutes before the iconic ball drop, joined by additional previously announced performers Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, and Jimmie Allen. Nelly will perform from the Hollywood Party. Other previously announced performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Ella Mai, Brandy, and Miley Cyrus.

Sounds like an amazing lineup! Will you be watching?