A timely podcast is exploring that historic moment when the peach state made history and went blue during the 2020 Presidential election.

Atlanta based Tenderfoot TV, fuelers of the highly popular “Atlanta Monster” podcast, and Crooked Media, the team behind the”Pod Save America” podcast, are digging deep into the rich text of Georgia politics in the meticulously reported co-production, Gaining Ground: The New Georgia.

The podcast is the brainchild of ATL natives and journalists Rembert Browne and Jewel Wicker who take listeners to the frontlines of GA politics ahead of the CRUCIAL January 5 Senate runoff between Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Dubbed a “smart, authentic look into the new Georgia”, the podcast explores how the state historically flipped for the first time in nearly three decades.

In this multi-part podcast, Rembert Browne hears from the organizers, strategists, and voters hoping to change the South forever.

BOSSIP recently spoke with Rembert Browne on “Gaining Ground: The New Georgia” podcast and asked him to reflect on not only Georgia politics but the historic moment when Georgia voters turned out in droves to vote for Joe Biden (thank you, Stacey Abrams) and turned the historically red state to a solid blue in favor of a Democratic candidate.

BOSSIP: For a number of GA natives getting the official news that GA went blue felt like a huge win, where were you when the results came in? How did you react?

Rembert Browne: It’s crazy, I’d just landed at Hartsfield. I’ll never forget that. Was freaking out about having just been on a plane, and being in an airport — and was a little annoyed that Gogo Inflight had failed me the previous 3 hours. But once the 5G kicked in, the news. Georgia went blue. Like I said, I’ll never forget that.

BOSSIP: With that in mind, there’s a notion that Georgians are leading the nation in political progression and change, when putting this podcast together did you see that reflected? If so, in what way?

Rembert Browne: In our second episode, we spoke with the Mayor of Savannah, Van Johnson. He said a line that stuck with me. “Georgia has shown a propensity to have independent thought.” And also, “There are distinct times in history where the paradigm shifts and we are living in that moment.” It’s an incredible moment, to look at the map of the United States and see a blue Georgia, in that sea of red states. Part of what’s so clear, in making this podcast, is that Georgia going blue was a massive team effort, one where so many people made super purposeful, often drastic and life-altering decisions in their lives, to do their part in changing Georgia. A whole lot of heroes in Georgia right now. And I think most of those people know this isn’t permanent. The work isn’t over. It took a lot of work to get here, and a ton more leading up to January 5th, and then more work after. But yes, this is certainly a moment. And it’s a privilege to be able to document it, and bring in so many voices to tell their stories. And hopefully, we’re playing a part in informing folks and keeping the focus on politics and voting over the holidays, as we march toward the runoff on January 5th.

Listen to “Gaining Ground: The New Georgia” podcast HERE.