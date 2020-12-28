Bossip Video

Aunt Becky’s already back home.

A spokeswoman for actress Lori Loughlin confirmed that she has been released from federal prison after serving a two-month sentence for her role in that aioli-splattered college admissions scandal involving over 50 privileged parents.

In May, Loughlin pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge and admitted to paying $500,000 to get her two daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits. Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, also pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge as part of a plea deal and remains behind bars for his five-month sentence. Also involved in the admissions scandal was actress Felicity Huffman who pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy and ultimately spent just 11 days behind bars at a low-security facility.

Lori’s release comes after her influencer daughter Olivia Jade’s, controversial appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” where she was schooled by Jada’s mom Gammy on white privilege. A frustrated Gammy told Olivia that her parents [Lori and Mossimo] will be just fine after the admissions scandal fallout.

“I’m exhausted. I’m exhausted with everything we have to deal with as a community and I just don’t have the energy to put into the fact that you lost your endorsements or you’re not in school right now,” she continued. “Because at the end of the day, you’re going to be OK. Because your parents are going to go in and they’re going to do their 60 days and they’re going to pay their fine, and you guys are going to go on and be OK and you will live your life. And there’s so many of us that it’s not going to be that situation. It just makes it very difficult right now for me to care in this atmosphere that we’re in right now.”

In addition to serving that prison “sentence” Lori Loughlin will have to pay a $250,000 fine, serve two years of supervised release and perform 100 hours of community service.

