Bossip Video

Let’s take a look back at some of the most heart-stopping moments caught on camera in 2020, from the Beirut blast to an OnlyFans creator enduring a home invasion.

One thing that has impacted all of us the most in 2020 is the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus has made this year feel like a decade, since most of us spent the majority of the year at home. Between staying in the house, playing teacher with the kids, and working from home, it’s easy to see how time can feel longer than it actually is.

With the mayhem from all of this, it overshadowed stories that would usually be the talk of all social media for days on end. Throughout the year, there were tons of heart-stopping moments captured on camera like never before. Perhaps the biggest was the Beirut explosion that was caught on camera and looked like a nuclear bomb had exploded. Just a few days later, different videos surfaced from wedding photographers showing the moment the blast happened, blowing everyone away and all the glass from windows around. In addition, an intense home invasion was captured on camera and showed a mother defending her home while tending to her son. Thanks to Inside Edition, here are the most heart-stopping moments caught on camera in 2020.