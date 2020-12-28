Bossip Video

What part of the game is this?!

Kenya Barris wants his sister to stay FAR away from him and his family according to a new TMZ report.

Barris’ sibling, Colette Barris, is a teacher and writer who Kenya claims has been trying to leach off of his success for years by using his name to get meetings with Hollyweird mucky-mucks. It appears that she is looking to get some of her writing into the TV and film space and since Kenya won’t help her, she’s taking it upon herself to siphon off some clout.

Court papers state that Kenya and Collete’s relationship isn’t very good and hasn’t been for quite some time. Colette allegedly feels like Kenya should be doing more (see: cash) to help her and the family. Guess he’s not into that.

The Black-ish creator says that some of the Hollyweird brass have felt pressured to help Colette because they didn’t want to disturb their relationship with him and potential future projects. He also claims that Colette sent him a legal letter demanding that he fund her $4 million movie idea.

This sounds very, very, very messy but ’tis the season to beef with your family, right?