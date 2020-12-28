Bossip Video

We love to see it!

The world-famous Disney Dreamers Academy didn’t let a pandemic stop the magic and moved to Zoom for a virtual 12-week program where 100 teens from across the country enjoyed a one-of-a-kind experience with live and on-demand video sessions designed to help them pursue their dreams.

Inspired by the annual 4-day event at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, the virtual program was available FREE to the 2020 class to continue inspiring students during the pandemic.

The inaugural experience kicked off September 26, 2020 with engaging presentations by Disney leaders, business professionals and celebs.

For commencement, Disney Dreamers and their parents/guardians were treated to a spectacular production, complete with special performances by rising stars like Keedron Bryant and tributes from beloved celebs like Anthony Anderson from ABC’s “Black-ish,” actress Yvette Nicole Brown of Disney Plus’s “The Big Fib” and Arica Himmel of ABC’s “Mixed-ish.”

Anderson, Brown and Himmel also joined Disney Signature Experiences Vice President and Disney Dreamers Academy Executive Champion Tracey D. Powell, as event co-hosts.

To add to the excitement, Disney Dreamers were awarded class rings to commemorate their unique experience and career shadowing externships. A first for Disney Dreamers, each student will be paired with a professional from his or her field of interest for a spring 2021 mentoring experience.

Mentors will offer knowledge and expertise from Walt Disney Imagineering, The Walt Disney Studios, ABC, Pixar, Essence Magazine, National Geographic and other organizations.

“We took great pride in presenting the Disney Dreamers Academy Virtual Program Series,” said Disney Dreamers Academy Executive Champion Tracey D. Powell. “The virtual platform gave us a chance to amplify the Disney Dreamers Academy theme, ‘Be100,’ which encourages teens to be positive, to be ‘all in’ and to make a difference.”

Even after the celebration, students got a bonus dose of inspiration and career advice from Disney Dreamers Academy alumni via video conference, while parents connected with Disney Dreamers Academy speakers and program advocates for a motivational session of their own.

“We could not be more impressed with this year’s class and the curiosity, positive outlook and perseverance it’s shown the last 12 weeks,” said Powell. “This was a unique opportunity for us to touch the lives of these 100 students, and we know they are destined for great things.”

Disney Dreamers Academy traditionally brings together 100 students from across the country for an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World where they participate in an immersive, transformational four-day learning experience.

The program is part of Walt Disney World Resort’s commitment to helping the next generation of young people by inspiring them at a critical time in their development.

The virtual series was launched after the March 12-15, 2020 event at Walt Disney World Resort ended early due to the pandemic.

For more information, click here, or visit the Disney Dreamers Twitter, Facebook or Instagram for regular updates on the Academy.