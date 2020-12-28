Bossip Video

Lil Pump stirs up more drama, this time, ending with him being banned by JetBlue.

Lil Pump was one of the entertainers who conveniently came out as a Trump supporter in the final days leading up to the election. Allegedly, being a Trump supporter is a well-paying gig for entertainers, but now that the election is over and Biden has won, there’s literally no reason to pushing the red hat agenda. For Lil Pump, for whatever reason, he still seems to be in character.

According to reports from TMZ, the rapper has been banned for refusing to wear a mask on a recent flight into LAX.

A rep for JB tells TMZ … a customer on one of their Saturday flights from Fort Lauderdale to L.A. became verbally abusive with crew members, and also took off his face covering mid-flight … and then failed to put it back on, even when asked. We’re told JetBlue called in to LAX to tell them to have cops on standby — apparently he was that unruly — but it doesn’t appear Pump was arrested when they touched down. TMZ has also obtained correspondence from the flight deck that day — in which the captain was detailing exactly what LP was doing … and what needed to happen when they arrived. At first, he says Pump was simply noncompliant with their mask policy, but later said he was sneezing and coughing into a blanket sans mask (perhaps on purpose) … and that more than just a supervisor needed to meet them, as Pump had to be dealt with “firmly.”

Pump eventually put his mask on, but as soon as he landed, he went on a now-deleted Instagram rant saying “f*ck Jetblue” and claiming coronavirus is fake. Hopefully, it was worth it…