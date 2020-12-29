Bossip Video

Catch the wave!

Emerging Memphis rapper SB SurfsUp creates his own wave on hypnotic new single “Mode” that serves as an impressive introduction to anyone unfamiliar with his refreshing energy in today’s clone-filled industry.

Peep the “music movie” below:

No stranger to the music industry, SB has been making music and igniting movements in his city over the past decade.

Signed to indie label Drought King Music with a new distribution deal with Sony/The Orchard, the talented rapper/entrepreneur continues to make power moves as one of the hardest working rappers in the game.

With breakout record “Be Her Man”, SB (formerly known as Skool Boy) made his mark as one of the hottest up-and-comers in the south.

Growing up, SB did not have any direct musical influences in his family or circle but took a liking to Pop superstars like Bobby Brown and Michael Jackson who inspired his melodic blend of Soul and Trap music.

Earlier in his career, SB hosted parties, led a street promotion team, built relationships with both radio and labels, released music and uplifted underserved youth with the goal of earning a spot in the industry.

A man of many talents, SB launched his clothing brand “Dreamers & Believers” inspired by his dream of becoming an artist and setting the example that anything is possible if you believe and put in the work.

And that’s exactly what he did as the latest promising artist from the musically rich city of Memphis.

Stream “Mode” here (or here) and follow SB’s journey to stardom here.