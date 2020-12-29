Bossip Video

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have finally agreed on something.

After each filing contentious claims in court regarding the other’s parenting (or failure to parent) the former couple are done fighting over custody of their daughter Dream, 4, and have decided to evenly split time with her. In a new agreement “without court intervention” that was filed on December 8, Kardashian and Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, agreed to sharing physical custody of Dream on an alternating weekly schedule. They’ll also split equal time with their daughter over holidays and vacations.

US Weekly reported the new custody arrangement is as follows:

“Commencing December 2, 2020, and on alternating weeks thereafter, respondent [Kardashian] shall have custody of the minor child from Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. through Saturday at 10:00 a.m.,” the documents state, per Us Weekly. “Petitioner [Chyna] shall have custody of the minor child from Saturday at 10:00 a.m. through Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. commencing December 5, 2020, and alternate weeks thereafter.”

WELL. This is progress right? They reached an agreement without court intervention! That’s something to celebrate. Keep in mind Chyna and Rob have been at odds since Dream was just a little baby. Think about it. Dream was born in November 2016 and within a month their relationship appeared to have imploded.

One huge factor in the custody agreement is that both Rob and Chyna required that neither parent could “be under the influence of alcohol nor other substance” while Dream is under their care. You’ll recall that Rob has previously accused Chyna of using drugs while Dream was in her care, claims which Chyna denied. Rob also had previously requested Chyna be tested for alcohol and drug use before visiting with Dream, while Chyna had requested a nanny be present for Rob’s visits. This agreement negated those previous requests and all additional petitions have been dropped, including Chyna’s request for Rob to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Dream celebrated her fourth birthday on November 10th.

We’re so happy for all those involved that Rob and Chyna appear to be coparenting in a healthy way.