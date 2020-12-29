Bossip Video

The ongoing divorce between Dr. Dre and his estranged wife, Nicole Young, just continues to get messier and messier.

According to reports from TMZ, the producer is warning Young that the party is about to be over when it comes to money, saying he’s giving her way more now than she’ll get once the divorce is final.

Throughout these proceedings, Dre claims he has been footing the bill for all of his estranged wife’s expenses, spending $293,306 a month while the divorce makes its way through the courts. The California native is hanging his hat on a prenup that says all of their property is separate, though she is entitled to spousal support if they divorce. While one of Nicole’s earliest claims states that Dre tore up the prenup shortly after their 1996 marriage, he continues to deny that.