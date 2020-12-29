Bossip Video

SMH.

Young Thug doesn’t seem to want to wear the shoes his ex is throwing at him after she’s claimed their engagement has not been pleasant, announcing she was single earlier this week. The rapper has responded with his own version of “I don’t know her,” claiming they haven’t even been in a relationship in the last two years.

The response from Thugs Insta Story posted yesterday, was directed at Jerrika Karlae. Karlae and Thugger have been in a very public entanglement, at least from the perspective of hip hop-Hollyweirdsphere. Just earlier this year, Thug checked French Montana after he blasted him to her followers for being a thirst bucket while they were both at the same video shoot. She says that despite knowing she was taken, he kept insisting on her digits.

Anywho, moving forward. Thug claims he’s BEEN single.

“Been single for dam near 2 years now stop thinking everything about me.”

Check out Young Thug’s post below.

In tweets from earlier this week, 26-year-old Jerrika called Thug a “devil,” claiming he “misused and abused” her during their relationship.

“Why misuse and abuse something or someone, why not leave them be! That’s some narcissistic sh*t,” she exclaimed.

The aspiring female rapper also sent off warning signs when she hit send on the following tweet.

“F*ck out my mentions, if you support anything other than my happiness f*ck off and unfollow me,” she explained. “Ppl that go out they way to show other ppls flaws to make themselves look better scare me.”

Karlae and Thugger got in engaged in 2015, but the couple ran into a similar rift within their relationship in 2017 following accusations that the “Stoner” rapper had been cheating. The couple was able to work things out but now, it looks like things have fallen apart now.

She has not responded publicly to his claim he’s been single for the past two years. SMH.

