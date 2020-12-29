No Loans Allowed: Jada Pinkett-Smith Says She’s Strictly Gifting Cash-Strapped Family And Friends [VIDEO]

Be honest — have you ever fallen out with a friend or family member over money you loaned them, or borrowed for them?

That’s just one topic on the new episode of “Red Table Talk” which is devoted to handling awkward conversations. Comedian Kym Whitley and New York Times advice columnist Philip Galanes are guests on the episode which covers a wide range of awkward topics including getting blocked on social media, handling unwanted gifts, and Willow’s awkward farting on a first date. Yep you read that right.

The funny story pretty much kicks off the episode, around the 1:19 mark as Willow reveals things got a little awkward when she let one rip.

“We were having a really good time and he made me laugh very hard. And that was the outcome of the laugh. And he just looked at me, and there was a moment of both of us realizing what had happened, and we both just started cracking up even more. But it was, like, it was that awkward crack-up where it was like, ‘I’m only laughing right now ’cause I don’t know what else to say.’

Willow reveals they later talked about it and continued to see each other. She wraps up her anecdote saying “Hunty, a little fart can’t mess this up.”

Pretty funny stuff. What’s not so funny is friends and relatives asking for money. When it comes to cash strapped loved ones, Jada Pinkett-Smith says she does not lend money to friends or family members, she only gifts it:

“I would also say for people like us who came from backgrounds where we didn’t have much, don’t feel guilty. I’ve spent so many years feeling guilty, and my guilt made me feel like I owed everybody and I wasn’t allowed to say no. And that’s just not true, right? So I came up with a couple of rules for myself. First of all, I don’t lend money. I only give money that I’m willing to give away–like, this is a gift.”

Jada goes on to reveal that she arrived at this decision in order to avoid issues over not getting repaid.

“I do not lend money because that turns into a lot of problems just as far as the expectation of people paying back and what have you, so I tend to not give where I can’t just say, ‘Here’s a gift to you.’ Specifically people who are really close to me ’cause I’m not trying to have fallouts over money.”

Jada also said that another thing she factors into her decisions about whether to give loved ones money is whether they’re prepared to handle the responsibility that comes with it. She says she’s sometimes learned it’s better to give education or experiences over money. But ultimately, Pinkett-Smith says successful people shouldn’t feel obligated to give — even if they have the funds to spare.

“But the biggest thing, don’t feel guilty just because we’ve got our grind on. You don’t owe nobody nothing. And people will make you feel like, ‘You owe me. I was standing next to you. I grew up in the house with you. I did this and that with you I knew you when.’ And at the end of the day, you don’t owe nobody nothing.”

Jada’s money discussion starts around the 8:04 mark in the episode…

What do you think about Jada’s advice?