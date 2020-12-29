Bossip Video

Even though they haven’t confirmed their union, it looks like things between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are heating up quickly.

Following reports yesterday that the rumored couple was spending their holidays together in Rihanna’s native Barbados, more pictures surfaced showing just how these two are spending their time.

The Shade Room shared photos of the couple out on the water this week, hanging out on a beat with friends and even riding a jet ski together. The flicks show the “Sex With Me” singer wearing a short emerald green dress as she cozies up to A$AP Rocky, who kept things casual in some jean shorts and a white tee.

Their relationship is all but confirmed in these pics, which show these two holding hands and wrapping their arms around one another.

“Rihanna has been in Barbados since [last] Thursday,” a source told People magazine last week. “ASAP joined her and they are spending Christmas together with Rihanna’s family.” “They’ve been inseparable the past few weeks,” an insider told the outlet after the pair was first spotted together. “It’s a new relationship, but they both seem very into it … They’ve always seemed to have a great time together. They have a lot in common. They both are very much about helping out in the communities where they grew up … Rihanna seems very happy dating ASAP.”

While Rihanna has always kept her relationships very private, she’s seemingly letting lose with Rocky this time around.