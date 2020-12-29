Bossip Video

Eliza Reign and Cindy Parker, the mothers of Future’s children who had to fight to prove his paternity, are making sure the siblings build happy memories with each other. Eliza shared photos and videos from the babies, Reign and Legend Wilbur, as they enjoy each other’s time at Disney World.

This isn’t the first meetup for the mothers. Earlier this year, In January the mothers met up with the babies and vowed to keep them in contact. Eliza Reign and Cindy Parker set up a FaceTime session for their tots, Reign Wilburn and Cindy’s son Legend Wilburn. Eliza says she hopes “these two grow together and never let anything or anyone come in between them ❤️ #BFFs”.

Back in September, after. long battle to prove his paternity the support case between rapper Future and Eliza Reign was settled with Reign set to receive $3,200 a month in support. Cindy’s child support amount has remained private.