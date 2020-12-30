Bossip Video

Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, give fans a tour of their 2020 Christmas Decorations.

Kylie Jenner has had a pretty relaxed 2020: she’s minded her business, stayed out of the drama, and collected her checks. With Disney announcing The Kardashians will return to reality TV with a new show on Hulu, it’s safe to say we will see a lot more of Kylie next year. Until then, the best place to catch Kylie is on social media and her very own Youtube channel.

Even though it’s technically her Youtube account, it’s clear baby Stormi is the star of the show. For Halloween, the pair taught us how to bake their favorite cookies and Stormi properly showed us the right amount of Sprinkles needed. By right amount, we mean the entire bottle, because…the more sugar the better.

With the Christmas season on its way out, it’s only right they give us a look into their home’s Christmas decorations. Last year, Kylie kicked off her behind-the-scenes holiday vlogs by giving back with Kris Jenner and breaking down her decorations, and she’s doing the same for 2020. You can watch below as she shows us this year’s decor.