Bossip Video

Squad goals!

Alexis Ohanian took to social media Tuesday to share a photo of his beautiful family.

“Business Dad life never stops,” Ohanian captured the photo, before continuing. “Though sometimes it pauses for a family photo. Trying to do the best I can for these two.”

Serena smiles lovingly at Ohanian’s side, while their toddler daughter sits on her hip. Olympia is growing up so fast — look how long her legs are getting!

A devoted father,in September Ohanian penned an op-ed for ‘Fast Company’ on Olympia’s third birthday titled, “Why Now Is The Time To Destigmatize Paternity Leave For Good.” He’s also been outspoken about black maternal health, after experiencing nearly losing Serena following Olympia’s birth.

Ohanian has been growing his hair long during quarantine — apparently sparked by his wife’s encouragement.

In September the tennis champ revealed as much during a Q&A session on Instagram, according to PEOPLE:

“Full responsibility for Alexis’ hair. I told him around [the start of ] COVID that he should grow his hair out and he took it literally,” Williams told fans. “I showed him a picture of when he had his hair long and he’s been growing it ever since. And now it’s getting really long and I kinda think it’s hot.”

Ohahian and Williams have been married since November 2017.