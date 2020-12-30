Bossip Video

Oh, yeah?

Breonna Taylor was unjustly gunned down in her apartment by officers from the Louisville Police Department back on March 13 of this year, nine months ago. Today, according to WLKY, the inept cops who killed her are JUST now being fired from their jobs. Det. Joshua Jaynes and Det. Myles Cosgrove have both been terminated after their lawyers independently confirmed that both men had received letters signed by interim police chief Yvette Gentry.

Gentry cited a lack of “preparation for search warrant execution and truthfulness/untruthfulness” as her reason for Jaynes dismissal. Jaynes told a lie in order to obtain the warrant. He said that a U.S. Postal Inspector had confirmed that the sought-after suspect, Jamarcus Glover, had been receiving “suspicious packages” at Breonna’s address. Later, he stated that he asked Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly to check with the inspector and was told that nothing suspicious had been sent to Breonna’s home. So, there was no reason for a warrant. The letter Cosgrove received has not been made available as of yet. The men will have the opportunity to defend themselves tomorrow but the deed is pretty much done.

As you already know, MAGA bootlicker and state Attorney General Daniel Cameron has already seen to it that neither man will face criminal charges as a result of Breonna’s death.