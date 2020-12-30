How sweet!
It’s been three months already since Nicki Minaj gave birth to a baby boy, and she’s celebrating by answering questions and sharing unseen photos with her fans.
“Happy 3 months Bday,” Nicki wrote using the hashtag #PapaBear. Adding “mommy & Daddy love you soooo much. You’re the best boy in the whole wide.” So cute!
Nicki took a moment earlier today to answer fan questions about her experience so far as a mommy, including her experience with breastfeeding. Mommy Onika says her son latched on right away, although she finds to be a “very” painful.
He had no problem breastfeeding. He latched on in the hospital which was very surprising to me. I was afraid maybe he wouldn’t. But breastfeeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms r really superheroes.
In a tidbit about her labor experience, Nicki shared that her labor was pretty major. It took all night she shared.
Well I was actually in labor all night but all they did was let me sleep until I dilated far enough to push. The epidural didn’t hurt either. They numbed me up real good. So I took my ass right to sleep.
Nicki adds if you want to know any more, you’ll have to watch her documentary!
