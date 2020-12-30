Bossip Video

Young Thug responds to everyone upset over his comments about Jay-Z not having enough stadium hit records.

Young Thug spent the majority of his career avoiding and refusing to do interviews, and for a very good reason: your words can get taken out of context. A lot of the time, the media gets the blame but with podcasts growing as a format usually, consumers can take things a certain way and a simple good-spirited comment can become a story too big to ignore. Thug was recently on the Million Dollarz Worth Of Game podcast where he compared his catalog to Jay-Z as an example.

“We ain’t talking about stream sales, we ain’t talking about none of that. We talking about anthems, we talking about songs they know. When I perform, I got 30, 40 songs that the whole stadium going to know. They gone know these mothaf*ckers, all 30 songs. […] N****, Jay-Z ain’t got 30 songs like that.”

As soon as the clip landed on the internet, people went to defending Jay-Z and feeling like Thug had disrespected the legend from Marcy–even though he backtracked in the full clip. After days of internet slander, Thug finally took to his Instagram to clear the air and tell people he didn’t mean harm and don’t have Jay-Z on his ass for his fast-talking.