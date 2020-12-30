Bossip Video

For many, the pandemic meant cutting back and dipping into savings account but for Deana Sanders, the owner of an all-new beauty supply store in the heart of Atlanta called Beautaholic, this time meant exceeding her goals.

Sanders, a full time entrepreneur first got the vision for opening her brick and mortar business two years ago when she was taking hair clients and selling hair online.

In 2019 I had a vision of expanding my brand into a hair store bc there aren’t many black-owned beauty supplies. I connected with many vendors and found the ones I needed to supply the products I desired. I was preparing myself to get a store, then pandemic happened but it was actually a great thing for me. Being that all the stores were closed, I took advantage! I got my mask and gloves and sold hair products out of my truck! I made enough money to get a whole new building! When businesses opened back up. I opened my black-owned beauty supply!

It was so important to her to have a physical location because Atlanta is notorious for not having many black-owned beauty supply locations. What separates her store from others in the area is you’ll be able to not only buy the hair, but have the ption to get it installed as well.