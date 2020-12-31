Bossip Video

Ken Jennings, who has taken over as the interim host of Jeopardy! following Alex Trebek’s passing, is apologizing for some old tweets that resurfaced recently.

The Jeopardy! vet took to Twitter to issue a statement in response to “some unartful and insensitive things” he tweeted out over the course of the last several years.

“Hey, I just wanted to own up to the fact that over the years on Twitter, I’ve definitely tweeted some unartful and insensitive things,” he wrote. “Sometimes they worked as jokes in my head and I was dismayed to see how they read on screen.” He continued, “In the past, I’d usually leave bad tweets up just so they could be dunked on. At least that way they could lead to smart replies and even advocacy. Deleting them felt like whitewashing a mistake…But I think that practice may have given the impression I stand by every failed joke I’ve ever posted here. Not at all!”

“Sometimes I said dumb things in a dumb way and I want to apologize to people who were (rightfully!) offended,” Jennings continued. “It wasn’t my intention to hurt anyone, but that doesn’t matter: I screwed up, and I’m truly sorry.” “If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that we should be kinder to one another,” he concluded. “I look forward to heading into 2021 with that in mind.”

Ken Jennings first came under fire last month, when it was announced that he would be the first person to fill in for Alex Trebek, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in early November. The pushback initially stemmed from an offensive 2014 resurfacing.