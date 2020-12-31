Bossip Video

Since the controversial “Surviving R. Kelly” Documentary was release in 2019, the world’s been introduced further into the twisted world of the “Pied Piper of R&B” and one of his then 17-year-old victims, Azriel Clary, who had people concerned after her parents pleaded with the singer to let her “come home.” Since then, Azriel has broken away from the singer, post his arrest, and come forward to expose her experiences with him.

Unfortunately, Azriel feels like her own people have not been accepting of her side.

During a recent interview with Claudia Jordan at Fox Soul, described how she felt betrayed by the Black community and encourages victims of sex abuse to still tell their stories.

”For me personally it was quite disturbing, majority of the backlash I received was from the Black community and other influencers and celebrities. But more importantly, that’s what made me feel like it is important that I share this. There are so many people just like me. Victims should not be shamed. It should be the predator. It should be the abuser.”

Azriel continued,

“It just shows that there are still a lot of hypocritical people, and there are people who are just very ignorant to the situation. There’s nothing I can do for them personally.”

You can peep the full conversation between Claudia and Azriel here.

Clary and R. Kelly’s relationship began back in 2017 when the young girl was only 17 years old. The Clarys allege R. Kelly promised that he would give Azriel a singing career just three days after meeting her. Unfortunately, once she began seeing him outside of their parental watch, their worst nightmare came true. After breaking off contact with the singer, Clary alleged Kelly sexually abused her, forcing her to make porn with family members.

Clary went back home with her family in November of 2019 and has been sharing her story since.

Now, we KNOW R. Kelly has some crazy loyal fans despite all of the allegations against him. Do YOU think Azriel is right about being victim shamed in her own community?