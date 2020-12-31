“I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine,” Teigen said at the time. “Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an a** of myself to people that I really respected.”
Chrissy Teigen has always been open with her followers about the intimate details of her personal life, and now, she’s sharing the reason she decided to stop drinking for good.
On Wednesday, the cookbook author took to Instagram to reveal how Holly Whitaker’s book, “Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol,” influenced her decision to get sober.
“One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend,” Chrissy explained on her Instagram Story. “I was done with making an a** of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s**t by 6, not being able to sleep,”
She continued, “I have been sober ever since and even if you can’t see yourself doing it or just plain don’t want to, it is still an incredible read.”
This comes just a few days after Teigen first confirmed that she has been sober for a month. Ever since, the avid Tweeter has been receiving supportive messages from fans, which could be why she decided to share her resources with followers.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.