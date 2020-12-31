Bossip Video

Chrissy Teigen has always been open with her followers about the intimate details of her personal life, and now, she’s sharing the reason she decided to stop drinking for good.

On Wednesday, the cookbook author took to Instagram to reveal how Holly Whitaker’s book, “Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol,” influenced her decision to get sober.

“One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend,” Chrissy explained on her Instagram Story. “I was done with making an a** of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s**t by 6, not being able to sleep,” She continued, “I have been sober ever since and even if you can’t see yourself doing it or just plain don’t want to, it is still an incredible read.”

This comes just a few days after Teigen first confirmed that she has been sober for a month. Ever since, the avid Tweeter has been receiving supportive messages from fans, which could be why she decided to share her resources with followers.

For Chrissy, this isn’t the first time she’s wanted to stop drinking for fear of “making an a** of [her]self in front of people.” In 2017, she told Cosmopolitan she had been “drinking too much.”