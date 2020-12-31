Some Sweet Eternal Buttascotch Love: Rotimi And Vanessa Mdee Are Officially Engaged

Congratulations to Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee!

The beautiful couple both took to Instagram to announce their amazing engagement news.

” She said YES!” Rotimi captioned a video closeup of the ring, already on his love’s finger. “You are my everything. My angel. In 2015 I prayed that whoever my wife was going to be and wherever she was at the moment I hoped that she was happy, having a good day and receiving GODS abundance.”

Rotimi next described how Vanessa coming into his life has improved him.

“Fast forward… YOU…” he continued. “You make me such a better man.. Im in debt to GOD For you. I will pay him back by loving you & giving you eveyrhing that you deserve. Nakupenda🕊💍 📶”

Nakupenda is Swahili for I love you. Vanessa is Tanzanian and Rotimi is Nigerian. We LOVE to see it. Black love, African love is such a beautiful thing to behold.

Vanessa shared the same video closeup of her ring, as well as a second video, where she is describing in an interview from over a year ago that she knew within TWO DAYS of meeting Rotimi that he would be her husband.

“The answer is YES!!!! 💍,” she captioned her announcement, adding a diamond ring emoji to her words. “A year and a half ago the world laughed at me when I said I knew YOU were my husband only days after spending time with you. I didn’t blame them, after all it’s an uncommon and inexplicable feeling when you meet your soulmate.”

Vanessa added a parenthetical note, that most people knew her then as “the Vee who had no plans to be married”.

“On my 30th birthday my plans for the years to come were so different from where we are now,” Vanessa’s message continued. “But GOD laughs when we are making plans.Jeremiah 29:11 For I know the plans I have for YOU, they are plans for good and not for disaster, to give YOU a future and a hope.”

The Tanzanian singer continued by adding how her future husband also improved her life significantly.

“Honestly, my future was feeling bleak and I was losing hope in what I thought was a perfect plan,” Vanessa wrote, before adding. “And then I met YOU.”

“… YOU saved my life in ways only a man appointed and anointed by GOD could. There are no words to describe the power of surrendering to GOD and in this case to LOVE. GOD IS LOVE! I spent my whole life searching for joy and peace in things and places that couldn’t offer nothing but a temporary high. With your love I bask in abundance. For everything I did right GOD blessed me with YOU.” “The answer is YES! YES TO my best friend, YES to my soulmate, YES to the love of my life. Over and over and over again in EVERY lifetime. How you located me in this time and loved me in ways only YOU could is a testament to GOD’s divine order of things and FAVOR and GRACE. And suddenly it all makes sense. New initials V.A ♾💍💫🤍🕊”

Rotimi’s last name is Akinosho, for those who don’t already know.

LOL He’s calling her Mrs. Buttascotch for now though.

We don’t know much about Tanzanian weddings but we do know some things about Naija ones. Rotimi’s father is Yoruba and his mother is Igbo — ask any of your Nigerian friends what that means and they’ll tell you — this wedding is going to be one to remember.

Continue for more incredible photos of the happy couple.