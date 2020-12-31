Peace Of Mind Exclusive: Taraji P. Henson Talks Grief After Sudden Death With Pop Smoke’s Brother Obasi

So many of us lost loved ones in 2020 and continue to grieve after their deaths, many which happened suddenly.

This Monday Facebook Watch’s newest talk show, “Peace of Mind with Taraji” tackles the tough topic of grieving a loved one alongside her best friend and co-host Tracie Jade. For those unfamiliar with “Peace Of Mind with Taraji,” the series aims to shine a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today. We’ve got an exclusive clip from a brand new episode premiering Monday (1/4) at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch which features Obasi Jackson, brother of late rapper Pop Smoke. Check it out below:

We’re glad that Taraji kept on encouraging Obasi to seek therapy. Finding the right therapist is a really difficult task but definitely worth it to do the work we all need to do on ourselves to be healthy.

Have you had a chance to watch “Peace of Mind with Taraji” yet? Facebook Watch is currently releasing two episodes a week, focusing on different mental health topics, interviewing celebrities, experts and everyday people to help eliminate the stigma of mental health issues.

On Monday’s episodes of Peace of Mind with Taraji, Taraji and Tracie sit down for

powerful and revealing discussions with celebrity guests and everyday people about the mental health issues that have impacted their lives.

On Wednesdays, Taraji and Tracie delve deeper into the experiences of Mondays’ guests with licensed therapists, and reveal their own stories related to the topics in an effort to provide the community with useful tools and techniques to help manage the specific mental health issues.

Watch all new episodes of Peace of Mind with Taraji every Monday and Wednesday at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch and Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook page.

