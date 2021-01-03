Bossip Video

Nice, try!

Robyn Dixon knows you think she was fired from The Real Housewives of Potomac and she’s issuing a response. The reality star spoke out this weekend amid rumors that she was given the boot from the Bravo show for season 6.

The story first circulated after a comment was made by Bravo insider David Yontef’s Behind The Velvet Rope podcast.

While promoting a chat with #RHOP cast member Dr. Wendy Osefo, the host responded to fan comments about casting and shared some interesting insight, in particular about Robyn allegedly being let go from the show.

“LOL! I loved talking to Wendy also,” Behind The Velvet Rope told a fan according to screenshots obtained by RealityBlurb. “I think she is going to be around for a long while. I think Gizelle without [Robyn] will be so interesting too. Glad you liked our chat with Wendy.”

Velvet Rope went on to say that they’re “99% sure” that Robyn is gone and alleged that she didn’t receive a contract to return to the show.

“I’m not sure it’s 100 [percent] confirmed – but I think it’s 99 percent confirmed,” Behind The Velvet Rope added. “Like Gizelle without Robyn – all of a sudden we are so interested on what that will look like based on how the reunion ended. Hence it’s a great casting decision.” […] We are not absolutely sure – LOL,” Yontef explained. “We are working overtime for you trying to see if this is true but the rumor is Robyn didn’t get a contract but we haven’t been able to confirm that yet with our inside sources. Standby because we would like to know too. We had Gizelle on the podcast back when the season first started and Candiace the past two weeks. We are [definitely] trying to see if this is real – Our GUT says it is but [definitely] not confirmed yet.”

Hmmmm…

The chatter about Robyn’s potential firing also reached a fever pitch when the housewife posted a message thanking fans for their support. Many assumed it was a way of her subtly announcing her departure via a swan song.

“Personally, it has been a privilege and blessing to share my life with you all,” wrote Robyn. “Thank to everyone who has rooted for and prayed for me, thank you for cheering me on, thank you for showing love and support, thank you for being kind, thank you for enjoying my goofy moments, and thank you for supporting my business!!!”

That however is untrue, Robyn’s not going anywhere and she recently made that quite clear.

Hit the flip to see Robyn shut down #RHOP firing rumors.