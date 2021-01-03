Bossip Video

Naturi Naughton is releasing more details about her holiday engagement. In case you missed it, the “Power” actress shared that her mystery man fiancé popped the question a few days before Christmas during a princess-themed photo shoot with her and her 3-year-old daughter, Zuri.

According to Naturi, her boo shocked her when he got down on one knee and popped the question in front of her family.

“This amazing man of mine planned this whole photoshoot, complete with my glam team and stylist might I add, for me and my daughter with matching princess dresses,” she told ESSENCE. “All I had to do was show up We are all just taking pictures as normal, then the music changes to a song called ‘Looking For Love’ by Mul-Ty. Out of nowhere I see Mickey, Minnie, and the whole Disney crew walk in, and then I see my parents and one of my best friends walk in behind them—all wearing their masks. I was in shock! When I turned around, my now fiancé was down on one knee! Ahhhhh!”

While Naturi’s keeping her fiancé’s name under wraps, she did tell ESSENCE that Omari Hardwick, who played her TV husband on STARZ’ “Power”, is who introduced her to her real-life husband-to-be.

The actress shared that she was working on music with Omari when she met her fiancé, a “handsome southern gentleman” who wooed her.

“I never imagined that one random night in NY would change my life so much,” Naturi told ESSENCE. “I had no idea I was about to meet the best teammate ever. Omari Hardwick and I were recording a song together and Omari was like, ‘oh you gotta meet my people’. On that night, I met this kind, handsome, southern gentleman who would love me like I’ve never been loved. From that point on, we talked every day, quietly dated and fell in love. Thank you, TV hubby, for introducing me to my future hubby!”

In a sweet surprise, Naturi also shared that after her man popped the question, he also gave her three-year-old daughter, a ring as well.

“He promised to take care of me and my daughter,” she said. “Then he asked would I ‘do life with him forever’ and I said, ‘YES!’ The most beautiful part of the proposal is that he gave Zuri a ring too, with her birthstone (Ruby) in it. My fiancé said that his commitment to me is also a lifetime commitment to her. Zuri admired her ring, then said, ‘Oh For me?’ She was so happy…It makes me happy that they have a great bond as well. Any man that I would choose would have to know that Zuri and I are a package deal!”

Naturi also told ESSENCE that she’s especially excited because true love wasn’t always something she saw in her future especially after a breakup following the birth of her child. Now however she’s grateful to have found her Prince.

“Three years ago, I gave birth to a beautiful Black princess and then suddenly I became a single mother overnight, all while shooting a hit show,” she recalled. “But underneath the makeup of Tasha St. Patrick, Naturi was dealing with a plethora of emotional bruises and scars. To be honest, I wasn’t sure if my heart could mend from the pain of past relationships, but won’t He do it? Today I am overcome with gratitude. I feel so blessed that God sent me a man who values me, my daughter, my family, and has his own close relationship with God.”

Congratulations to Naturi and her fiancé!