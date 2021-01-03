Bossip Video

Zoe Kravitz is ending her marriage to Karl Glusman.

According to court records obtained by PEOPLE Kravitz, 32, filed to divorce Glusman on December 23rd.

Reps for Kravitz exclusively confirmed the split to PEOPLE on Saturday. Glusman, 32, and Kravitz were first linked in October 2016. They wed last June at her father Lenny Kravitz’s home in Paris.

This summer Kravitz marked their one year anniversary on social media, posting a black and white photo from their wedding day on Instagram, with the caption “One year.”

Glusman wiped his Instagram account of all photos and turned off his comments — can’t say we blame him for that.

He posted a video of himself last week, ahead of New Year’s Eve and another on New Year’s day, revealing an injury to his leg.

Kravitz has remained quiet about the split but has posted a few contemplative photos since filing for divorce. Her first five posts of 2021 have shared the same caption in common: “new year. little things”.

Stunning, even in sadness. Divorce has to be one of the most difficult things we humans experience, right? We’re sending lots of positive energy and thoughts Zoe’s way!