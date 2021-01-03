Bossip Video

Somebody has to make this ho sit down.

The Soho Karen who attacked Keyon Harrold’s son in the lobby of the Arlo Hotel in Soho the day after Christmas has a history of having police called on her for bad behavior at hotels.

TMZ is reporting that the woman, who was recently identified as Miya Ponsetto, was arrested at the Peninsula hotel in Beverly Hills last February.

The incident stemmed from Miya and her mother Nicole refusing to leave after being asked to by Peninsula staff. According to TMZ’s law enforcement sources, someone from the hotel called the police, claiming the women appeared to be intoxicated and were refusing to leave. That’s when Beverly Hills police officers arrived on the scene and attempted to get them to go. Things got ugly when Miya’s mom Nicole allegedly pushed and kicked one of the cops — resulting in both women being arrested. Miya was arrested for being drunk in public and Nicole was arrested for being drunk in public and battery on a police officer. The pair have a court hearing on the matter later this month.

There’s a plot twist though. L.A. County’s District Attorney charged Miya and Nicole on May 27, 2020. On May 28th Miya was arrested again, for drunk driving. After pleading no contest she was sentenced to 3 years probation and 30 hours of community service and ordered to take a 9-month long alcohol and drug counseling program.

YIKES! But this is precisely the issue with racial bias in this country. This woman has terrorized MULTIPLE people with her disorderly behavior — but got a slap on the wrist after a repeat offense.

Even now, NYPD are seeking to bring Ponsetto in for her attack on a 14-year-old boy, but reportedly “have been unable to contact her” — even though she’s walking around in public in Southern California getting photographed by the paparazzi.

SMH. This woman is a danger to public safety. Please stop her NOW.