Kodak Black’s attempt to get released from prison early has failed, once again.

According to reports from VladTV, federal prosecutors denied the rapper’s attempts to reduce his sentence on Wednesday, because his motion failed to follow legal procedures or cite any valid reasons as to why he deserves less time. He hand wrote the motion himself, requesting a compassionate release heavily based on his reach as an entertainer.

“(Kodak Black) has not presented ‘extraordinary and compelling reasons’ supporting his request for release,” assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce O. Brown wrote in response to the motion. “Stated more correction, (Kodak Black) has not presented ANY reason supporting his request for release. He merely states he is not an evil person and promises to participate in community-based programs aimed at helping the ‘younger generation.’ That simply is inadequate pursuant to the statute.”

In the same response, Brown also explained that the sentence the rapper is current serving for 46 months is a lot lighter than the 10 years he was originally facing. Because of this, he insists a reduced sentence isn’t necessary, since it was already reduced.

For now, the prosecution has elected to keep Kodak Black’s release date of November 2022.