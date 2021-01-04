Bossip Video

How cute!

Bow Wow aka Shad Moss was feeling in the sharing mood this morning as he opened up about his life and his children on Twitter, answering fan questions. In an interesting revelation, the star revealed his son’s name.

Previously, we reported that Moss had fathered a son with a model named Olivia Sky who shared photos of the little boy. Soon after, the rapper/actor shared a photo of the baby boy sleeping peacefully, with a ‘king’ emoji pinned to the photo in his Insta-stories. Bow Wow even confirmed he was a dad of two, speaking a little about it on “Growing Up Hip Hop.”

This morning, the celebrity woke up answering questions for fans and revealed his son’s name for the first time. A fan asked the question and Bow Weezy responded, “I’ve never told anyone. But my sons name is stone.”

Bow Wow answered more questions about his personal life, including his dating status. Previously, the star was linked with Kiyomi Leslie, a model from North Carolina, but the relationship went sour after they got into a bloody domestic fight. Both Bow Wow and Kiyomi appeared in mugshots after the incident in 2019. So is he still dating? The actor says no, we think.

When asked of he was single or not, Bow Wow answered: