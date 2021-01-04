Bossip Video

Here’s a message from Fab with love!

Love is the “real COOL,” according to Fabolous. The rapper and now grandfather declared he would be spearheading the movement to make love cool again while showing affection to Emily B, his lady of the past decade. Fab took to IG to share his feelings of how his mindset has shifted about love over time, encouraging “this generation” of savage heartbreakers to take heed.

I know the cool of this generation is being savage & not giving a fuck.. And all the rap songs say money over everything & everybody is sleeping wit somebody else’s man or woman.. But fa real.. having a partner to love, share life with, raise a family together with, & make each other better is real GOALS. That’s the real COOL. That’s really WINNING!! Love You [Emily B.]

Fab and Emily have come a long way since the domestic abuse controversy surrounding the “Cold Summer” rapper surfaced in 2018. Fabolous was charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats for punching Emily in the face and threatening her father during a domestic dispute at their home in Englewood, New Jersey.

Lat month, the couple appeared on vacation together in Aruba with Emily sporting a ring on her marital finger in photos.