The Wopsters household is still “so Icy”—and apparently still so rich.

Keyshia Ka’Oir recently got the ultimate push present after birthing her baby boy. As previously reported the entrepreneur and her hubby Gucci Mane welcomed their son Ice Davis on December 23rd and proud mom Keyshia marked the birth with a maternity pic.

“He’s here!!!!!!!!!!

ICE DAVIS🧊

12/23/20

7lbs

#ThankYouLord

OMG he is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT,” wrote proud mommy Keyshia.

Now Gucci Mane’s marking the baby’s birth himself with a pricey present for his wife; a cool $1 million.

“My husband just gave me $1M for my push present!! WTH!!! @laflare1017,” wrote Keyshia on her IG stories.

Must…be…nice!

She’s since retweeted fans chatting about her pricey present.

The Wopsters LOVE to lavish each other with pricey gifts. For Christmas, Keyshia bought Gucci a 22-pound, 540-carat Cuban bracelet with a matching chain and pendant that reads “ICE DADDY.”

According to TMZ, the three-piece jewelry set is reportedly worth $2.5 million.

Still, despite his wife dripping him in diamonds, Gucci told the world that the absolute best gift of all was their son, Ice, whom he posed for a pic with in front of their iced out Tiffany blue X-Mas tree.

“Best Christmas gift ever my son ICE DAVIS,” wrote Gucci on the holiday.

This is the first child for Keyshia and Gucci as a couple. Keyshia has three other children from a previous relationship and Gucci has another child, a son, Keitheon Davis, 12.

Back in 207 Keyshia previously shut down those pesky “abandoned kids in Jamaica” rumors after tying the knot with Guwop She also confirmed that the Wopsters are all a beautifully blended family and noted that their children attended their nuptials.

“Gucci and I both have children, we do,” said Keyshia to The Breakfast Club. “It’s a situation where I’m proud to be a mother but at the same time I need it to be private. I don’t want kids in the limelight, I don’t want them on social media. I want them to go to school and just be children,” she added. “It’s a never a situation where they’re left with my mom,” said Keyshia. “They all live with us. We have a blended family and we have fun, they spoiled and they happy. They were ALL at the wedding.”

Congrats again to Keyshia and Gucci!