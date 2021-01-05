Bossip Video

The CEO of Whole Foods, John Mackey, is facing backlash once again for suggesting the problem with the American healthcare system is….we all shouldn’t need healthcare in the first place?

During an interview on Freakonomics Radio, Mackey ended up telling the host, Stephen Dubner, that Americans don’t need healthcare–they just need better diets and exercise routines. *Insert “Oh brother, this guy stinks” GIF*

“I mean, honestly, we talk about health care. The best solution is not to need health care,” Mackey said in an episode on November 4. “The best solution is to change the way people eat, the way they live, the lifestyle, and diet…There’s no reason why people shouldn’t be healthy and have a longer health span. A bunch of drugs is not going to solve the problem.”

What a surprise that Mackey–the CEO of an overpriced health food store–would think $30 almonds is the cure to a worldwide pandemic.

Once folks caught wind of this interview, they immediately pointed out how illogical this is since diet and exercise have very little impact on medical needs related to things including preexisting conditions, cancer, pregnancy, and obviously, COVID-19.

This isn’t the first time that Mackey has fixed his lips to utter pure ridiculousness. In 2009, the big Whole Foods CEO wrote a long think piece for the Wall Street Journal about why the government should not control the healthcare system in the United States. He thinks we should leave it to the American people to handle their own health.

“This begins with the realization that every American adult is responsible for his or her own health,” he explained at the time. “We should take that responsibility very seriously and use our freedom to make wise lifestyle choices that will protect our health.”

What a surprise that John Mackey, personally worth a reported $75 million, doesn’t understand the importance of us regular folk getting healthcare instead of dying because we can’t afford it.