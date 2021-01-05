Bossip Video

This week is going to be CRAZY.

Today is the Senate runoff election in Georgia between Rev. Raphael Warnock, Jon Ossoff, Kelly Loeffler, and incumbent Senator David Perdue. Last night, 55% of white women’s losing president was in the Peach State to stump for his Republican cronies. It was a strange speech on par with just about every speech Trump has ever given. Donnie spent the whole night talking about how “rigged” the election is while simultaneously telling people that they need to vote. Is it “Oochie Wally” or “One Mic”, sir?

Anyway, outside of the bratty belly-aching, Trump took a moment to put some pressure on Mike Pence to help him subvert the will of the people once Congress convenes tomorrow to certify all the votes and declare Joe Biden the 46th President of the United States. Here’s what he said verbatim according to CNN:

“I hope Mike Pence comes through for us, I have to tell you,” Trump admitted. “I hope that our great vice president — our great vice president, comes through for us. He’s a great guy. Of course, if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him as much.”

Look at this s#!t…

“Comes through”? Mike Pence is not the weed-man. It’s not his job to pull up and serve Donald Trump. That said, Pence and his gang of other Republicans have licked so many of Trump’s boots that we get why Donald would expect them to continue to tongue-shine his steppers.

To be clear, Mike Pence doesn’t decide anything. His only job is to read the envelope presented to him. That envelope will have Joe Biden’s name on it.