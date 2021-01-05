Bossip Video

After the release of Rowdy Rebel last month, Bobby Shrumda could be home next month–as long as his behavior holds up.

In December of 2014, Bobby and Rowdy were arrested alongside 14 other GS9 members in NYC, right when their careers were taking off. While they were locked up, they still managed to keep the attention of the entire hip-hop culture.

Last month, Rowdy Rebel was released from prison and came home to an outpouring of love from around the world. With Rowdy home, many wondered when Bobby would be released, and now, TMZ reports it could be within the next 60 days.

The Department of Corrections just updated the rapper’s conditional release date to February 23, 2021 … which is about 10 months earlier than when his sentence was expected to end at New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … this decision was made by the Time Allowance Committee, which consists of prison staff, but not the parole board. We’re told the Committee reviewed Shmurda’s behavior and participation in prison programs and decided to bump up his conditional release date.

More than likely, Bobby will not have any issues and we will see him home next month. His upbeat energy and personality are just what 2021 needs.