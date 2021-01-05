Bossip Video

Nicki Minaj is reportedly being sued over her song “Rich Sex,” a track that appeared on her 2018 album, Queen.

According to reports from the people over at TMZ, Jawara Headley is suing Nicki Minaj for more than $200 million over the two year old song. Headley, a rapper who goes by the name Brinx Billions, claims that he should be credited as the sole author, creator, composer, writer, and producer of “Rich Sex.” The outlet goes on to point out that Headley is already credited as a writer on the song, according to the ASCAP database.

In the rapper’s legal filings, he alleges he first showed Nicki “Rich Sex” prior to 2016, when she told him “it would be extremely marketable and become a global hit.” He goes on to claim the two of them met via MySpace back in 2007. Headley points to specific lyrics in the lawsuit, including “it ain’t such a thing as broke and handsome,” as evidence of Minaj’s theft, also saying the track has a similar beat and arrangement.

In addition to the Queen herself, Brinx Billions is also suing Universal Music Group, Young Money, and Cash Money for more than $200 million in damages.