If there’s one thing we can always count on Cardi B for, it’s putting people in their place when they come for her. While there are prrrrrrobably times she could take more accountability, this time around, the criticism is coming from an absolutely absurd place.

Over the weekend, the rapper shared a video of her dancing to her hit song “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Just a few seconds into the clip, though, Cardi’s dance session gets interrupted as she scrambles to turn off the song once her 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, ran into the room.

Since this song was already a point of contention among a lot of people, due to its graphic nature, this video, in particular, caused a stir from parents who were surprised that Cardi doesn’t let her toddler listen to her music. For some reason, a lot of folks think it’s a random celebrity’s job to police what music children around the world listen to, instead of….parenting their own kids? Weird.

Anyway, Cardi responded to the backlash, making it clear that she makes music for adults.

“Ya needs to stop with this already ! I’m not jojosiwa !” she wrote in response to one fan’s criticism. “I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see. I I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be.”

She continued, writing, “There’s moms who are strippers.Pop pussy ,twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids ? No! Stop makin this a debate.Its pretty much common sense.”

Long story short: not everything in the world was created for your child to consume. Get over it.