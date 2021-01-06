Bossip Video

Happy Birthday Ace!

Kandi Burruss’ son Ace turns five-years-old today. The “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” star took to Instagram to mark the special occasion.

“It’s officially my baby boy @acetucker’s birthday!!!!!” Kandi captioned a family photo which featured Ace at the center with her on his right side and husband Todd Tucker and baby Blaze on his left. “5yrs ago he came into the world & changed everything for the better for me! He’s so smart, handsome, & the coolest personality. There’s no limit to what I see for his future. Happy birthday baby boy! Mommy loves you! Everybody give @acetucker some bday love! 🎂🎉🎁❤️”

That’s a beautiful family for sure. While today is Ace’s actual birthday, the Tuckers hosted a party over the weekend for family and friends including Toya Johnson and her daughter Reign, Yandy and Mendeecees and their kids Omere and Skylar and Tiny Harris and her youngest daughter Heiress, among others.

Kandi shared photos of the event on social media.

Check out more photos from the attendees below:

These photos are so precious. It’s really sweet watching Kandi and Tiny’s kids all growing up together and forming friendships.