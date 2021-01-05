Bossip Video

Remember when #RHOA newbie Drew Sidora’s husband Ralph got blasted for unceremoniously leaving the marital home for three days and not disclosing his location?

Well, he not only caught shade for that and for his gaslighting behavior but for seemingly “spying” on his wife with CCTV cameras. Apparently however there’s a perfectly good explanation for it—kind of.

As previously reported Drew confronted Ralph for disappearing after an argument and for allegedly watching her without her knowledge. According to Drew, that was an invasion of privacy and she grew frustrated when Ralph outright denied spying on her.

Flash forward to Sunday’s most recent episode of Watch What Happens Live and Drew told Andy Cohen that she got more clarity on the situation.

According to Drew, her husband who works in IT explained the “spying” to her by noting that their house came with cameras in it when they bought it and he only used them to “ensure her safety.”

“We bought our home together. It’s security cameras everywhere,” said Drew. “He is in IT and he is now, as he shared to me recently in counseling, he wanted to make sure we were safe and that was the reason why he was watching us on the camera.”

Hmm. How convenient for you, Ralph.

Drew also shared that they’re still in marriage counseling as shown on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and she’s hopeful for their continued future as spouses. She excitedly shared on WWHL that they started off 2021 with a bang; a family vacation at the beach!

“But I want to say this as we start off 2021, Andy, he actually surprised us and he took me and the family and we are at the beach right now. So I’m not even in Atlanta. i just wanted to let you know things are happening.”

Good for you Drew! Hope your husband continues to do better because he can’t do any worse.

What do YOU think about the explanation for Drew Sidora’s husband’s alleged “spying”???