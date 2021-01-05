Bossip Video

You can now watch the first Episode of Peacock’s Saved By The Bell reboot for free.

With the digital content game getting more and more aggressive, more of our favorite shows are being rebooted for updated streaming platforms. While some people are happy about the reboots, some are not taking it well. This is to be expected because reboots are hit or miss and never in the middle.

After The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air was announced to be in the process of recreation, everything was on the table. Saved By The Bell would be the next to get a reboot and low and behold, the time for its premiere has come.

The reboot looks promising and so far, fans have had no issues with the newer refresh. The entire original cast–minus Dustin Diamond–returned for the series. The show gives us a 2020 view of Bayside High School with Slayter and Jesse working for the school while Zack Morris acts as Governor of California with his first lady, Kelly. Not to give too much away, but of course, Zack’s actions in the office bring the story together for a very enjoyable show.

Lark Voorhies who plays the role of the show’s iconic character Lisa, spoke about returning to Bayside on a forthcoming episode of Dr. Oz. The 46-year-old actress shared that her co-star Elizabeth Berkely asked her to return for the highly anticipated reboot.

“It was very exciting,” she recalls. “I received a call from Elizabeth Berkley, who plays Jessie. She sent me a beautiful bouquet of flowers. And we had a great time shooting it.”

During an interview with Dr. Oz back in February of last year, fans were met with a different Lark. The actress revealed that when talks of the reboot initially surfaced, she almost wasn’t asked to return for the reunion. She mentioned that the decision was due in part to her battle with Schizoaffective disorder, a mental health condition that mimics signs of schizophrenia, mood swings, and delusional behavior.

Lark’s mother, Tricia Halloway says that she has made so much progress since her last appearance on Dr. Oz and she’s happy to see her daughter acting again.

“This is something that she’s been wanting to do and she’s meant to do this, this is what she knows to do,” Tricia explained. “It’s a lovely environment at ‘Saved by the Bell’ with the crew…”

Yes, Lark! We can’t wait to see what this new reboot has in store.

Watch the first episode, free of charge, down below.