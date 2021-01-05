Bossip Video

Here’s a story that you might not have heard about in the current news cycle…

Back in December, a man named Ernie Serrano was killed by police officers in Riverside, California during an incident at a grocery store called Stater Bros. Market. According to TMZ, Serrano’s mother, Maria Lowrie, filed suit against the police department for the wrongful death of her son. Chillingly, this death is somewhat similar to the way that George Floyd and Eric Garner died, screaming for their lives, “I can’t breathe!”

Serrano was shopping on December 15 when the store security physically confronted him and called the sheriff’s office accusing him of assault with a deadly weapon. He was unarmed but the store claimed that he reached for the security officer’s weapon. The suit states that the cops were extremely aggressive toward Serrano and, “escalated a very minor situation, into a fatal situation.”

In the video below, you can clearly see the officers beating Serrano with batons and using their tasers. When that did not satiate their bloodlust, they began to pound him with their fists. Once they had pummeled him sufficiently for approximately 7 minutes, a spit bag was placed on his head while he uttered the now-infamous death phrase, “I can’t breathe“. He begged officers to remove the bag as he spit blood into the covering. At some point, they noticed that Ernie was no longer breathing nor was he conscious. His mother believes he was already dead at that point.

Rest in peace to Ernie Serrano. We hope these cops go to prison and get the inmate karma that they so richly deserve.