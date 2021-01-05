Bossip Video

The Weeknd is starting the year off right by giving his fans even more content from his recent release, After Hours.

The singer just released a video for another single off of his latest album, “Save Your Tears.”

In the last video the artist released, for his song “Too Late,” we saw Abel’s head decapitated–now, in “Save Your Tears,” we see the singer endure yet another physical transformation, this time, getting some cosmetic work done on his face. The singer dons a red, bedazzled suit as he performs at some sort of club, singing in front of an audience who are all wearing masquerade masks.

This new visual from The Weeknd comes after the artist talked about how last year’s events have influenced the music he’s looking to release soon.

“I have been more inspired and creative during the pandemic than I might normally be while on the road,” he revealed during an interview with TMRW. “The pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the tensions of the election have mostly created a sense of gratitude for what I have and closeness with the people near me.”

The Weeknd also spoke about how his Ethiopian heritage plays a huge role in his song creation process.

“My natural singing voice was inspired and shaped by Ethiopian music,” the 30-year-old star explained. “The older I got, I was exposed to more music, and my voice became a chameleon going into different characters with each album. By following my own path and breaking industry norms, it seems to be influencing others.”

While we wait for that new music from The Weeknd, check out the video for “Save Your Tears” down below: