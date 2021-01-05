Bossip Video

Due to safety concerns, the 63rd Grammy Awards has been postponed, now rumored to happen sometime in March.

As we welcome 2021, many people are trying to proceed with life amid the coronavirus pandemic as cautious as possible. With the COVID-19 vaccine making its rounds, many hoped normal life would be back sooner than later–but with the Trump administration fumbling the vaccine rollout, it seems normal life will have to wait a little longer.

One of the most prestigious awards shows, The Grammys, was scheduled to take place in the coming weeks but have changed their minds according to Variety.

The Grammy Awards are being postponed, a rep for the show confirms to Variety. Further details are expected shortly. Sources say the show may be moved to March, although no date was confirmed at the time of this article’s publication. Sources tell Variety that a combination of health and travel concerns — not least the spike in coronavirus cases in the show’s planned location of Los Angeles — led the Recording Academy and its network partner CBS to decide to postpone the show, which is scheduled to be hosted by “The Daily Show”‘s Trevor Noah, from its originally planned January 31st date. The move is not entirely unexpected, as Variety has heard several confusing reports in recent days around performances scheduled for the show.

Safety is most important and hopefully, soon, we can curb the spread of coronavirus and everyone can celebrate together once again.